Anonymous NBA Poll Names League's Best Head Coach

An anonymous NBA poll has named longtime Miami Heat leader Erik Spoelstra as the best head coach in the league.

Coach Spo got 15 of 29 possible votes in an annual survey of NBA general managers, per league insider Tim Reynolds.

Through his 14-year career as head coach of the Heat, Spoelstra has amassed a 660-453 overall record. He's found success with a variety of rosters, making the postseason in 11 of his 14 seasons and claiming two NBA titles.

This past season, Spoelstra led the Heat to a 53-29 regular-season record. His Miami squad then took the Boston Celtics to seven games before ultimately falling in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the respect of NBA authorities around the league, Spoelstra will look to continue his success in Year 15.

The Heat will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a preseason matchup later this evening.