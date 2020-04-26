Jalen Hurts was one of the most-intriguing prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft and his landing spot lived up to the pre-draft hype.

The Philadelphia Eagles stunned the rest of the NFL world on Friday night when they selected the former Oklahoma quarterback in Round 2. Hurts was considered by some to be a second round guy, but no one had him going to the Eagles.

Hurts will now be the backup to Carson Wentz and likely play in some two-quarterback packages. The Eagles’ QB situation will be a fun one to watch.

One anonymous NFL coach doesn’t think Wentz has anything to worry about, though. He gave an honest assessment of Hurts while speaking to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

“When it’s third-and-7, can he put it in that tight window over and over? Not going to happen,” the assistant coach told Werder. “But he’s going to make plays with his feet, he’s a great leader, and I think in the right spot and system he can be a decent player.”

Hurts is excited to get to work. The former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback responded on Twitter to a message from Wentz.

So Excited to get to learn from you in Philly !!Let’s get to work ! 💪🏽 https://t.co/QI9IyYR7nd — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 25, 2020

Hurts is quite familiar with the backup role, as he served it under Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, so he should handle it in Philadelphia.

It’ll be interesting to see just how many snaps he gets in 2020.