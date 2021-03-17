Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Comment On Sam Darnold

Despite an abysmal season in 2020, some fans and media members are clinging to the idea that Sam Darnold has potential as an NFL starting quarterback. According to an league insider, higher ups in the NFL inner circle don’t think quite as highly of the New York Jets QB.

Scouts, coaches and executives from around the league reportedly see Darnold as a lost cause. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Matt Lombardo shared a brutally honest statement from an anonymous offensive coach:

“He stinks, bro.”

Asking around on Sam Darnold, and the sense I get from scouts, coaches, and executives is that the perception of him among fans and some in media is significantly higher than of those inside the league. “He stinks, bro” says one offensive coach. #Jets #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 17, 2021

In 2020, Darnold had by far the worst season of his young NFL career.

Through 12 games with the struggling franchise, the former No. 3 overall draft pick threw for just 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The turnover-prone QB also added four fumbles to his less than stellar resume.

Likely selecting a new franchise quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick, the Jets are almost certainly getting ready to move on from their third-year QB.

That being said, New York’s reluctance to make a definitive decision on Darnold has already cost them some valuable trade options. In just the past week, Chicago, New England, New Orleans and Washington (all previous potential landing spots) have all signed quarterbacks to one-year deals.

If the Jets really want to move on from Darnold, they’ll have to move quick to find a trade partner in the dwindling market.