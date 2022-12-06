Anonymous NFL Coach's Comment On Baker Mayfield Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

It's been a huge fall from grace for Baker Mayfield.

The former top overall pick was traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers earlier this year and was subsequently waived by the Panthers on Monday after he struggled mightily this season.

That led to one NFL head coach telling NFL network's Mike Silver that he's just not a starting quarterback in today's NFL.

"This is gonna be his third team. The team that drafted him gave up. The team that traded for him gave up. I think that tells you everything you need to know," this coach told Silver.

Mayfield appeared in seven games before he was waived. In those games, he only completed 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He's expected to get claimed on Tuesday, though he'll likely be a backup on whichever team he gets claimed by.