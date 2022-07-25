Anonymous NFL Coach's Quote About Lamar Jackson Goes Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

One anonymous NFL defensive coordinator didn't hold back when it came to discussing Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been evaluated in some weird ways by people around the league throughout his career.

This latest one is no different as this coach doesn't think he'll ever be a true number one quarterback in the league.

"If he has to pass to win the game, they ain't winning the game," the defensive coordinator told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "He's so unique as a player but I don't give a sh*t if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don't think he'll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He'll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback."

That is one heck of a take considering what Jackson has done since he entered the NFL. Jackson won the MVP award when he was 23 and was also the top passer outside the numbers last season.

Jackson has also been one of the best quarterbacks in the league when his team is trailing late in a game. In Jackson's last three seasons, he's thrown for 574 yards and five touchdowns when the Ravens are down with less than five minutes to go.

Perhaps it's time for more coaches to put more respect on Jackson's name.