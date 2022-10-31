Anonymous NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Aaron Rodgers

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

One NFL executive didn't paint Aaron Rodgers in a good light when it comes to his desire for wide receivers.

Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to an NFL talent evaluator who said that the Packers need to get help at wide receiver, but also that nobody is good enough for Rodgers.

“There is so much there (in Green Bay) that we don’t know when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and his wide receivers,” the evaluator told Sando. "It is almost like, ‘Why would we spend premium draft capital on someone the quarterback probably will not like?’ That is what it comes across as to me. Rodgers plays a part in it, too, like nobody is good enough. They can’t please him.”

There have been a lot of struggles at the receiver position for the Packers thus far. They only have one receiver (Allen Lazard) with over 300+ receiving yards this season.

They also don't have a true top target after they decided to trade Davante Adams during the offseason.

Assuming the Packers miss the playoffs this season, they'll definitely be in the market for a top receiver when free agency opens.