Anonymous NFL Executive Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott

The 2021 offseason continues to be one of the most turbulent in recent memory — especially at the quarterback position.

With big names like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson dominating the QB market rumors for weeks, some potential assets are being overlooked. According to an anonymous NFL executive, Dak Prescott is a one of the major players “lost” in the mix.

The source said the Dallas Cowboys quarterback “is kind of lost in this” while “everyone else is complaining,” per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

With Watson clearly trying to force his way out of a contract and Wilson seemingly on that same path, Prescott’s situation has a notable difference. With his one-year, $31.4 million contract expiring, the two-time Pro Bowler will be an unrestricted free agent heading into his sixth NFL season.

Widely considered the top free agent in 2021, the Cowboys will likely hit Prescott with the franchise tag if the they’re unable to reach a long-term deal.

Unlike his superstar quarterback colleagues, Prescott has played his free agency cards relatively close to the vest. But, barring any shocking moves (which have become all too common in 2021), the overwhelming consensus is that the Dallas QB will return next season.

After Prescott’s gruesome ankle injury earlier this season, the Cowboy’s lack of quarterback depth was made abundantly clear. With seemingly no solid backup option heading into 2021, Prescott should be able to leverage a rich contract if he so pleases.

Does Prescott stay in Dallas or make a blockbuster free agency move?