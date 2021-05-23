Anonymous NFL Executives Have Telling Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers continues to want out of Green Bay and it’s assumed that the Packers could get a lot for their superstar quarterback.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer spoke with some executives around the league to get an idea of a potential return for the Packers.

With the Broncos being named the favorite by some, here’s what a potential package from the Broncos would look like, per Breer:

QB Drew Lock

DE Bradley Chubb

G Dalton Risner

2022 first round pick, 2022 second round pick

2023 first round pick, 2023 second round pick

2024 first round pick

That would be quite a haul for the Packers, who obviously don’t want to trade Rodgers. However, if they end up being forced to move on, that would be a pretty nice return.

Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson is hearing differently from some anonymous league executives, though. A couple of anonymous league executives had a telling admission while speaking with Robinson.

Here’s what Robinson is hearing:

Almost every trade scenario I’ve seen involving Rodgers from analysts includes three first-round draft picks and one or two high-caliber starters. All six of the executives found that to be rich, especially given that the acquiring team would be expected to do a new league-leading deal with the QB. Now, I want to be clear here: That doesn’t mean the Packers can’t get that kind of package. But the consensus from the executives was that there might be only one team willing to make that kind of “all-in” commitment in a trade, and the picks would be assumed to be of late first-round value.

Only time will tell, of course, but perhaps the market for Rodgers isn’t as heavy as some believed.