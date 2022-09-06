Anonymous NFL Executives Predict The 2022 MVP Winner

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the 2022 NFL season set to kick off in just over 48 hours, football analysts are making their final predictions for what the season will bring.

Before the past few seasons kicked off, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler speaks with NFL executives - current and former - about their predictions for the season. This year, most think one quarterback will take home the NFL's MVP award.

No, it's not Aaron Rodgers this time - though there were several executives in his corner. This time, they're picking Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen as the Most Valuable Player in the league.

From ESPN:

"He's got everything around him that he needs -- Buffalo might have the best roster in the league -- and he's set up for another massive season," an AFC exec said. "There's been enough growth as a passer where you're encouraged."

Allen wasn't a unanimous pick, though. Other executives picked Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson as the MVP this year.

There's a trend there.