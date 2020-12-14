Anonymous NFL GM Comments On Carson Wentz Trade

The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia could be over.

After weeks of quarterback controversy bubbling in the Eagles locker room, coach Doug Pederson finally gave rookie Jalen Hurts a shot at his first NFL start. Hurts had a fantastic debut, throwing 17/30 for 167 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in a shocking 24-21 upset over the Saints.

While this performance was a welcome sight in Philly, it does not bode well for Carson Wentz and his future with the Eagles.

But, the fifth-year QB reportedly has a shot at a future with another NFL franchise this offseason — we just don’t know which one.

NBC Sports’ Peter King reports that an anonymous NFL GM had this to say about Wentz:

“What’s happened with him concerns me. But I’ve seen him play well too many times to think there’s some fatal flaw there. I don’t think the Eagles will move him. I wouldn’t if I were them.”

Wentz’ fall from grace has been pretty spectacular.

After briefly leading the MVP conversation in 2017, his numbers have slowly faded. 2020 was the worst season of his five-year NFL career, leading the league in both interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50).

This being said, Wentz’ flashes of brilliance over the years are hard to ignore. Just last year, the former North Dakota St. QB threw for 4,039 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Interest in Carson Wentz is a huge positive for the Eagles franchise.

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract in 2019. Releasing him is hardly an option — Wentz would receive $59 million in dead money if Philadelphia cut him after this season.

Trading the quarterback this offseason would heavily limit the monetary damages sustained by his massive contract. According to Over the Cap, Wentz would only incur $19.7 million if he’s dealt before Jun. 1. After that date, the figure would jump another $22.5 million in 2022.

Long story short, if the Eagles want to build around their young QB, trading Carson Wentz is a must.