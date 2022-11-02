Anonymous NFL GM Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Situation

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers were quiet at the NFL trade deadline, failing to get any reinforcements at any notable position as their playoff hopes continue to dwindle. For one NFL GM, this highlights a bigger problem.

In an interview with Washington Post NFL insider Jason La Canfora, an anonymous GM suggested that Rodgers' selfishness in the contract negotiations might have the team "sending a message" to Rodgers as they struggle at 3-5.

"The league is really changing, and if you are trying to win, then you've got to be willing to part with picks and be more aggressive. But they also might be looking at it like they just gave their quarterback $50 million [a year] and he isn't like [Drew] Brees or [Tom] Brady. There wasn't any discount so they could spread it around to other guys. He wanted every penny, and they might be sending a message back to him now."

Another anonymous GM was a little bit more blunt though, saying that the Packers front office "must be a f'd up place" right now.

The Green Bay Packers had their chance to get one of several available wide receivers. Chase Claypool, Robbie Anderson, Kadarius Toney, Calvin Ridley and T.J. Hockenson were all traded over the past couple of weeks.

But the Packers stood pat and the same unit that started the season 3-5 led by the quarterback ranked 27th out of 33 eligible.

Things might get messy in Green Bay before the year is over.