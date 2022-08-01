Anonymous NFL GM Reacts To Deshaun Watson Decision

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Since news came down that Sue L. Robinson recommended a six-game suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, many across the NFL world were miffed by the punishment.

And for that reason, one NFL GM believes the league will appeal the suspension and try to get that number up. Per a source with ESPN's Diana Russini:

The league wants to hold their players to high standards. Image is critical to keep growing the female fan base. I'd be surprised if the NFL doesn't appeal for that reason.

A number of fans and NFL media members pointed to Calvin Ridley's indefinite suspension in the immediate aftermath of Watson's ban. Pointing to the difference in the seriousness of Watson's allegations vs. Ridley's bet.

If the six-game suspension holds, Watson will be eligible to return for a late October matchup against the rival Ravens.

The league reportedly has until Thursday to file an appeal.