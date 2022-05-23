Anonymous NFL Owner's Comment On Daniel Snyder Goes Viral

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It may not be long until Dan Snyder no longer owns the Washington Commanders.

Per USAToday, other NFL owners are considering action to make sure that Snyder sells the team. One owner has even said that they're counting votes.

"If [the financial improprieties] happened, I think that's the nail in the coffin. We are counting votes," the owner said.

The NFL is again investigating Snyder and the Commanders after more sexual harassment/misconduct allegations were made. There's been no update since the league announced it was investigating the team, but that could come any day.

The spring league meetings are set to begin this week and there's no doubt this will be a hot topic of discussion.

Owners are just flat-out tired of having to deal with so much smoke around Snyder each year.

“There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is. I think everybody’s getting tired of it," another owner said.

We'll have to see if any action is taken during these meetings.