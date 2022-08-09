Anonymous NFL Owners React To Deshaun Watson Decision

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

NFL owners seem to agree with the league's decision to appeal Deshaun Watson's initial suspension.

According to ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder, multiple anonymous NFL owners believe Watson should be given a more strict punishment than the six-game suspension that he was issued earlier this month.

One owner described the initial punishment as "too lenient."

Another said, "There just needs to be more of everything.”

After a lengthy investigation, Judge Sue L. Robinson determined that Watson was in violation of the league's personal conduct policy as he collected 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct over the past year. She decided an appropriate punishment would be a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season and no monetary fine.

League commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL decided this punishment was too lenient and announced the decision to appeal earlier this month. Instead of selecting himself, Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal.

Goodell and the NFL are seeking a full-season suspension for the Cleveland Browns QB.

Given the apparent general consensus around the league, Watson will likely be handed an increased suspension and a possible fine as a result of this appeal.