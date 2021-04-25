Anonymous NFL Scout Crushed For Comment On Alabama Star

It’s anonymous quote season in the NFL, as we’re days away from the 2021 Draft.

Anonymous scouts, coaches and executives from across the league are being quoted for their thoughts on the draft’s top prospects. One anonymous NFL scout is taking some heat on social media for what he said about a former Alabama Crimson Tide star.

One anonymous NFL scout does not appear to be high on former Alabama standout Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson, a top NFL Draft prospect, was arguably the best offensive lineman in college football in 2020. He was a unanimous All-American and won the Rimington Trophy, given to the country’s top center.

“It’s a wonderful story…but he’s not that good,” an anonymous NFL scout told The Athletic. “He’s been hurt his whole life, and he’s limited athletically. Does the guy have any talent? No. Just a guy.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz crushed the scout for his comment.

“It would be easier if this scout said ‘I didn’t watch him play’ than say whatever word salad this is,” the former NFL offensive lineman tweeted.

Only time will tell, but the anonymous scout appears to be going out on quite a limb when speaking about Dickerson.