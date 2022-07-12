Anonymous NFL Voters Were Not Kind To Saquon Barkley

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It's been a far fall for Saquon Barkley in the eyes of NFL execs, coaches and players.

In a recent piece ranking the league's 10 best running backs, the former No. 2 overall pick fell completely off of the list, just two years after holding the top spot.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "Coaches say he still tries to bounce outside for home runs too often and struggled mightily in protections."

Since bursting onto the scene as a rookie, injuries have really held Barkley's production back.

Saquon followed up his 1,300-yard rookie season with another 1,000-yard year. But in the two seasons to follow, he's played in a combined 15 games.

The former Penn State star made his name as home-run hitting back that had the explosion and wiggle to hit his head on the goalpost any time he touched the ball.

Hopefully with a full offseason to get his body right, Barkley can return to his Pro Bowl form. But for that to happen, he'll also need some help from a Giants offense that's largely been inept dating back to 2015.