Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC.

Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California.

“My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my life and my family’s lives. I had so many great memories and made so many great friends that we’ll take with us forever. A lot of things that we were a part of here, I’m incredibly proud of — the success on the field, the success off the field, the players. Proud of the staff. Proud of the way we worked so well with the university and our administration. We’ve been able to have two phenomenal leaders in President Harroz and Joe Castiglione , and they have been everything I could ever ask for in this role and more.

“Leaving OU was probably the most difficult decision of my life. OU is one of the best college football programs in the country, and it has been forever. That’s not going to change. It’s not going to change in the SEC, it’s not going to change with another head coach. It’s stood the test of time and it’s going to continue to do so. This was a personal decision solely based on my willingness to go take on a new challenge, and I felt like it was the right opportunity for me and my family to do that.

“We’ll leave here with fond memories. It’ll be very difficult to say goodbye to Norman, but it will always be a part of our family, our history. I’ll be a Sooner fan as long as I live — a fan of this state, of this university and the people here. I love them all very much,” Riley said.

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player told The Athletic that tensions are high within the program right now.

“I kept waiting for him to say, ‘Just kidding.’ But he never did.’” — an Oklahoma football staff member on Lincoln Riley. “Tensions are high right now.” — one player told @jasonkersey. More from a truly seismic day in the history of Oklahoma football:https://t.co/QRYUi6rBf3 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 29, 2021

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, meanwhile, said he’s happy for his head coach.

I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, mama Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) November 28, 2021

It’ll be very interesting to see who follows Riley to USC…