Anonymous Patriots Player Has Blunt Message For The NFL

Neither the New England Patriots nor the Denver Broncos appear to be happy with the NFL’s handling of their game this week.

New England and Denver were originally scheduled to play on Sunday. However, a positive COVID-19 test in New England prompted the league to push the game back until Monday night. Now, it’s reportedly been pushed back again.

According to ESPN, the Patriots and the Broncos will not play until next Sunday.

The Broncos-Patriots game that had been rescheduled to Monday is now being moved to next Sunday after the Patriots had one new positive test for the coronavirus Sunday morning, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Patriots were to be on bye in Week 6, while the Broncos were supposed to play Miami. The Dolphins-Broncos game is being rescheduled.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon isn’t happy with the news.

Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020

The Patriots don’t appear to be happy, either.

“They know we’ve had a walkthrough and that’s it, right?” an anonymous Patriots player told NFL Network’s Michael Giardi.

Texted a #Patriots player about report that the game is – as of now – still on. Response: "They know we've had a walkthrough and that's it, right?" Another player: "This is the polar opposite of ideal." @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2020

While the NFL’s handling of everything is frustrating, you can’t blame the league for deciding to postpone games due to positive tests.

The NFL is reportedly on the verge of making a notable adjustment to its full league schedule, too. An extra week is reportedly set to be added to the end of the regular season.