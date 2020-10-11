Anonymous Patriots Player Has Blunt Message For The NFL

The Spun

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Neither the New England Patriots nor the Denver Broncos appear to be happy with the NFL’s handling of their game this week.

New England and Denver were originally scheduled to play on Sunday. However, a positive COVID-19 test in New England prompted the league to push the game back until Monday night. Now, it’s reportedly been pushed back again.

According to ESPN, the Patriots and the Broncos will not play until next Sunday.

The Broncos-Patriots game that had been rescheduled to Monday is now being moved to next Sunday after the Patriots had one new positive test for the coronavirus Sunday morning, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots were to be on bye in Week 6, while the Broncos were supposed to play Miami. The Dolphins-Broncos game is being rescheduled.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon isn’t happy with the news.

The Patriots don’t appear to be happy, either.

“They know we’ve had a walkthrough and that’s it, right?” an anonymous Patriots player told NFL Network’s Michael Giardi.

While the NFL’s handling of everything is frustrating, you can’t blame the league for deciding to postpone games due to positive tests.

The NFL is reportedly on the verge of making a notable adjustment to its full league schedule, too. An extra week is reportedly set to be added to the end of the regular season.


