Anonymous Scout Makes Urban Meyer-Themed Prediction For Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One NFL scout thinks that Trevor Lawrence is going to be a lot better in his sophomore season.

Lawrence struggled mightily as a rookie in 2021 and a lot of people blame those struggles on former head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer was fired out of Jacksonville after just 13 games into a multi-year contract.

Lawrence will now have former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson coaching him up for at least the next few years.

One AFC scout told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that this season will be Lawrence's "true rookie year."

"Hopefully not too many permanent scars from last year," the scout also said, via Bleacher Report.

Lawrence finished last season with 3,641 yards through the air, but a TD/INT ratio of 12/17.

Pederson will look to get that ratio flipped in the opposite direction. He's known for doing great work with quarterbacks, especially when Nick Foles played the best football of his life under him in 2017.

There could be some more growing pains for the Jaguars this season, but what matters most to them long-term is Lawrence's development.