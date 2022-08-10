Anonymous SEC Coach's Comment On Stetson Bennett Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia is still on top of the college football world heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980 back in January over the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were great on both sides of the ball, but the defense was talked about more due to how it led the nation in numerous categories.

A lot of top players are back for this season, including quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett has been a differentiating figure for analysts as some think he played a massive role in helping Georgia win it all, while others think he was just a game manager.

One anonymous SEC coach agreed with the latter as he isn't confident in Bennett heading into this season.

“The quarterback is back, but one of the worst things that can happen after a successful season or a title run is when a good-but-not-great QB comes back,” the coach said via Athlon Sports. "Everyone is expecting an advancement that might not be possible. Remember, there were times last season they won in spite of this offense.”

Even though Bennett was fire and ice for part of last season, he still finished the year with 2,862 yards through the air, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

He'll look to prove this coach wrong as Georgia looks to go back-to-back.