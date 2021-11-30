Another 5-Star Recruit He Decommitted From Oklahoma

Oklahoma has been losing players left and right since Lincoln Riley left to go coach at USC.

On Tuesday, that trend continued as the Sooners lost another five-star recruit.

Makai Lemon has de-committed from the university via a statement on his Twitter account.

Lemon is one of the top recruits in the 2023 recruiting class and is ranked as the fourth-best player in his home state (California). He’s also the second-ranked athlete in the country and the 22nd best prospect overall, per 247Sports.

With that de-commitment now official, all eyes will turn to where he goes next. The crystal balls on his 247Sports page already have him committing to USC where Riley will coach.

Seven different insiders changed their crystal ball from Oklahoma to USC over the last couple of days so an announcement could be coming any day now.

Prior to Lemon originally committing to Oklahoma, he had interest from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, etc.

All eyes will now be on who else decides to de-commit from the school.