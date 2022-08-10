Another Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Was Carted Off

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After losing star center Ryan Jensen to a serious-looking leg injury late-last month, it was next man up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the next man up has also gone down.

According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, Jensen's replacement, had to be carted off the field today. The injury occurred at the end of the two-minute drill in practice.

Hainsey is heading into his second year with the Buccaneers. He played nine games for the Buccaneers last year but was going to see a much bigger role on the offensive line in 2022.

Fortunately, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was optimistic that the injury wasn't serious. Speaking to the media after practice, he suggested that Hainsey's injury might have just been a bad cramp.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone 24-9 in the regular season and made the playoffs twice over the past two years but that was largely with the same roster for both runs. Their roster heading into 2022 will be a lot different.

Gone are Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski and star guard Ali Marpet. It remains to be seen if their replacements can match their production.

For what is likely to be Tom Brady's final season with the Buccaneers, keeping the offense running on all cylinders is crucial.