Another Bucs Player Is Ruled Out For Sunday Night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing a couple of notable players for Sunday night’s big game against the New England Patriots.

Earlier on Saturday, the Buccaneers officially ruled out tight end Rob Gronkowski for Sunday night’s return to New England.

Gronkowski is reportedly dealing with some painful injuries.

“Rob Gronkowski cracked two ribs last week and he could miss next week, as well. The CT scan and MRI revealed the injury,” Ian Rapoport reported.

Gronkowski isn’t the only notable player unable to play on Sunday night.

Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has been ruled out. The veteran pass rusher did not make the trip to New England.

Tampa Bay and New England are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on NBC.