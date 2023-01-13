Another Georgia Player Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It's been a pretty busy 24 hours for Georgia football players as the NCAA transfer portal is suddenly filling up with them. With the latest entry, the number is now four in 24 hours.

According to DawgsHQ, former four-star linebacker Trezmen Marshall had entered the transfer portal. Marshall has been at Georgia since 2019 but is only a redshirt sophomore after playing just five games in his first three seasons.

This past year he finally saw more playing time. Trezmen had 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in 14 games for the Bulldogs this past season.

Trezmen now joins the likes of Jaheim Singletary, Ryland Goede and Jacob Hood as players to enter the transfer portal just within the last 24 hours. Earlier this week, tight end Brett Seither also entered the portal.

Georgia are an absolute recruiting juggernaut, so replacing those players shouldn't be too big of an issue for the Bulldogs. Then again, their constant roster overturn could be a reason that so many players are seeking greener pastures to begin with.

The Bulldogs will be among the favorites to win the national title for a third year in a row next season. To do so with so many new starters - especially at quarterback - will be a testament to how dominant they have become.

