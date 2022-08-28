Another Key Steelers Player Left Tonight's Game With An Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been decimated by injuries on Sunday afternoon.

Star receiver Diontae Johnson and star pass rusher T.J. Watt both left Sunday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions with injuries and didn't return. Watt injured his left knee, while Johnson injured his shoulder.

Another one has bit the dust as safety Damontae Kazee went down in the third quarter and was holding his left wrist. He ended up leaving the game with his left arm in an air cast.

This is the second safety injury that the Steelers have had to deal with during the preseason. Karl Joseph had to go on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago after he hurt his ankle in Pittsburgh's first preseason game.

The team will be hoping that all three of these new injuries aren't long-term, especially since the regular season is only two weeks away.

The Steelers are currently beating the Detroit Lions, 16-3 as the fourth quarter is set to start.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on CBS/NFL Network.