Another LSU Player Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

The NCAA transfer portal continues to pile up names from the LSU football program.

Since the hiring of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers have lost a number of key players and recruits. And on Wednesday, another significant name was added to that list.

LSU defensive lineman Landon Jackson, a former four-star recruit, has entered his name into the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3.

LSU four-star freshman defensive lineman Landon Jackson has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 8, 2021

Coming out of Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, TX, Jackson joined the LSU program as the eighth-ranked edge rusher in the nation. Through his first season with the Tigers, the 6-foot-6, 259 lbs defender didn’t record any stats.

Yesterday, starting quarterback Max Johnson and wide receiver Deion Smith announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal — making them the first to do so after the hire of Kelly. Earlier this year, cornerback Elias Ricks, receiver Koy Moore, linebacker Nevonteque Strong and quarterback Myles Brennan announced their transfer decisions as well.

In addition to losses in the transfer portal, the Tigers have also lost multiple recruits. On Tuesday, Max Johnson’s brother Jake, the No. 1 tight end recruit in the country, reopened his commitment. Former four-star wideout commit Decoldest Crawford will also look elsewhere.

Kelly will certainly have his work cut out for him with all these losses in Baton Rouge.