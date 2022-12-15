Another Michigan Quarterback Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines have lost yet another quarterback to the 2023 NCAA transfer portal.

Alan Bowman, a senior reserve for the Wolverines, reportedly entered his name into the portal on Thursday.

On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news.

Bowman spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Texas Tech before transferring to Michigan for the last two years. This will be his third program as he enters his sixth year.

Bowman notched solid playing time with Texas Tech, but never caught on as a possible starting option in Ann Arbor. Through his two seasons with the Wolverines, he notched just 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 11 pass attempts.

Michigan had already lost former starting quarterback Cade McNamara to the transfer portal. Sophomore QB J.J. McCarty won the starting job early in the season and has since solidified his spot moving forward.

McNamara is heading to Iowa next season. Bowman's next location is still unknown.