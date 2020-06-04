Another NBA Star Has A Message For Saints QB Drew Brees

Another NBA star had a harsh message for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Wednesday evening.

Brees, 41, is drawing major backlash for his comments on kneeling for the national anthem. The star NFL quarterback told Yahoo! that he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

LeBron James was among those who crushed Brees for his comments.

“WOW MAN!!. Is it still surprising at this point? Sure isn’t!” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (the flag) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you.”

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

Another NBA star, Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, had a harsh message for Brees.

“We need more (Aaron Rodgers) and less (Drew Brees). Ignorance is not an excuse. You have to hand off the ball and throw to those same teammates you refuse to stand up for,” he wrote.

We need more @AaronRodgers12 and less @drewbrees. Ignorance is not an excuse. You have to hand off the ball and throw to those same teammates you refuse to stand up for. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 4, 2020

McCollum is referencing the strong comment Rodgers made following Brees’ remarks.

“A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game,” Rodgers posted on Instagram. “It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

Brees could learn something from Rodgers, that is for sure.