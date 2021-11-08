Another NFL Coach Has Denied Interest In Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants don’t seem too interested in taking Odell Beckham Jr. back.

Beckham Jr. was officially put on waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Monday afternoon. Other teams can claim him and the $7.25M on his contract by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Giants head coach Joe Judge was asked about the possibility of claiming Beckham Jr. by that deadline but shot it down real quick.

Joe Judge was asked about the possibility of claiming a certain “high profile” wide receiver on waivers (Aka Odell Beckham). His answer: “Wouldn’t expect anything.” — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 8, 2021

Beckham Jr. was originally drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

He took the league by storm in his rookie season and finished with 1,305 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on 91 catches.

Beckham Jr. then followed that up with an even better sophomore year campaign. He totaled 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns on 96 receptions.

New York eventually got tired of Beckham Jr. and sent him to the Cleveland Browns in March of 2019. He got back to his usual success for that season with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, but it’s been downhill ever since.

Between battling injuries the last couple of seasons and butting heads with members of the Browns, it was inevitable that his tenure there would come to an end.

Who will be the lucky team that claims Beckham Jr. on Tuesday?