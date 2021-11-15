The Spun

Another NFL Player Doesn’t Know How Overtime Works

Najee Harris running the ball for the Steelers.PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Over the years, several notable NFL players have essentially admitted to not fully understanding the rules of overtime.

In the regular season, you play one 10-minute overtime period. If the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown, the game is over. If the team makes a field goal or punts, the game continues until the next point is scored. If the teams are still tied at the end of 15 minutes, the game ends in a tie.

Several years back, then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb went viral for not knowing the rules of overtime.

“I’ve never been a part of a tie. I never even knew that was in the rule book,” McNabb said after the game in 2008. “It’s part of the rules, and we have to go with it. I was looking forward to getting the opportunity to get out there and try to drive to win the game. But unfortunately, with the rules, we settled with a tie.”

This Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions ended their game in a tie. And, once again, an NFL player didn’t know that it was possible for a game to end in a tie.

Someone get these players a better copy of the rulebook…

