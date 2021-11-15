Another NFL Player Doesn’t Know How Overtime Works

Over the years, several notable NFL players have essentially admitted to not fully understanding the rules of overtime.

In the regular season, you play one 10-minute overtime period. If the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown, the game is over. If the team makes a field goal or punts, the game continues until the next point is scored. If the teams are still tied at the end of 15 minutes, the game ends in a tie.

Several years back, then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb went viral for not knowing the rules of overtime.

“I’ve never been a part of a tie. I never even knew that was in the rule book,” McNabb said after the game in 2008. “It’s part of the rules, and we have to go with it. I was looking forward to getting the opportunity to get out there and try to drive to win the game. But unfortunately, with the rules, we settled with a tie.”

This Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions ended their game in a tie. And, once again, an NFL player didn’t know that it was possible for a game to end in a tie.

Najee Harris said he didn’t know the game could end in a tie until the very end. He was ready to keep playing, but someone told him the game was over. pic.twitter.com/KuxCL0GATd — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 14, 2021

Someone get these players a better copy of the rulebook…