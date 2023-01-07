Another NFL Team Could Reportedly Have Interest In Bill O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien could return to the NFL. Over the past month, he has been linked to the Patriots.

If O'Brien is serious about returning to the NFL, it sounds like there could be another suitor for his services.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times mentioned O'Brien as a potential replacement for Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. There's a chance the franchise parts ways with the former quarterback in the offseason.

It's worth noting that O'Brien has a connection with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. They worked together in New England.

O'Brien was recently asked about his coaching future. He did a great job of defusing the rumors.

"The focus for me and for this coaching staff and for these players has really been on these games that we’re playing. … I haven’t spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April," O'Brien said.

O'Brien last coached in the NFL in 2020. He had a 52-48 record as the head coach of the Texans.