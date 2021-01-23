Josh McCown made waves around the league when he landed a head coaching interview with the Houston Texans earlier this week. As a current player for the organization, this type job consideration is almost unheard of.

But, reports now indicate the Texans weren’t the only franchise interested in McCown at a head coaching capacity. According to sources close to CBS Sports, the Eagles also seriously considered giving their former backup an interview.

After spending one year on the Philadelphia roster, McCown retired following the 2019 season. During his short stint with the organization, McCown reportedly impressed front office officials with his leadership, football IQ and interpersonal relationship skills. As a result, the Eagles figured out a way for for McCown to continue his high school coaching career while serving as a backup.

In 2020, Philadelphia signed the QB to the practice squad to take advantage of his positive presence in the quarterback room. Midway through the season, the Texans poached McCown — signing him to the active roster as a third-stringer behind Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron. Just like the Eagles, Houston signed the veteran QB in hopes of keeping him around in a coaching position after he officially retires.

Ultimately, the lack of any NFL coaching experience at all led to Philadelphia not officially asking for an interview. Ironically though, the Eagles have hired a head coach even younger than the active QB. After an impressive interview with the team, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, 39, landed the job.

While it’s looking like neither of these franchises will give him his big break just yet — it’s clear McCown shows promise as a NFL head coach sooner rather than later.