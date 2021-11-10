Another NFL Team Has Reportedly Been “In Touch” With Odell Beckham Jr

It’s not often that three-time Pro Bowl wide receivers hit the market in the middle of the NFL season.

After Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers on Tuesday, the star wideout became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Since being jettisoned from Cleveland, OBJ has been linked to several teams.

The Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks all have reported interest in Beckham’s services.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the latter team has been in touch with Beckham’s representation since he became a free agent.

The Seahawks have been in touch with Odell Beckham's reps during his free agency, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2021

In the offseason, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a push for the organization to get the offense more firepower.

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are one of the better receiving duos in the league. But, adding OBJ to the mix could help Seattle try to keep pace in an NFC West division that seems to be slipping away by the day.

It’s been reported that Beckham wants to play for a contender, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to join a postseason contender for the remainder of this season, sources say.https://t.co/izp3apLUWM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Since coming into the NFL in 2014, Beckham has only played in one playoff game.

That game was a 38-13 Wild Card round loss against Green Bay.

OBJ infamously caught just four of his 11 targets for 28 yards as things quickly went downhill for the Giants in the second half.

Time will tell if the Seahawks ultimately end up pulling the trigger on bringing Beckham to the Pacific Northwest.