Another Notable PGA Tour Player Is Leaving For LIV Golf Series

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

More golfers continue to defect from the PGA Tour in favor of the LIV Golf Series.

On Saturday, the Saudi-backed league welcomed the five-time Ryder Cup member Paul Casey.

Casey's addition means that LIV now holds 22 of the world's top 100-ranked golfers. He's set to make his debut with the upstart series in New Jersey scheduled for late July.

In the past, Casey had been pretty outspoken about participating in any Saudi-related tournaments due to his then association with the humanitarian agency UNICEF.

Telling the Independent in 2019:

It just didn’t sit well with me. I’ve not talked too much about it and I’m not sure I want to, but certainly signing a deal and being paid to be down there... I would be a hypocrite if I did that.

However, Casey has had a change of heart over the past couple years after wrestling with idea internally.

Saying at the conclusion of the 2021 Saudi International tournament, "I believe sport has the power to affect change. I’ve listened to the Saudi’s commitment to this and their vision for the future."