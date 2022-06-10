Another PGA Tour Star Was Apparently Featured In Leaked LIV Golf Video

On Thursday, the controversial LIV Tour posted a promotional video for their new invitational series.

The video briefly featured two golfers who have not yet publicly announced their intentions to play on the Saudi-backed tour: Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff.

Several big-name golfers like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen have publicly committed to the LIV Tour and are participating in this week's inaugural event outside of London.

“I definitely see other top players watching on this week and wanting to be a part of it,” Poulter said earlier this week. “There’s a huge investment coming into the game of golf and sport in general. Other players will be looking in with interest and I think they will want to come and see what it’s all about."

Bryson DeChambeau has also officially announced his allegiance to the new tour and will play in the series' next event in Portland.

Several more are rumored to be joining the tour, including Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler.

Watson, a two-time major winner, would be a huge get for the LIV Tour. If he does decide to join the new invitational series, it will be a while before he takes the course. The 43-year-old golfer is currently recovering from torn meniscus.