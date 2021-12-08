Another Player Decommitted From LSU On Tuesday Night

The LSU football program has lost a number of top players since former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly took over in Baton Rouge.

On Tuesday, starting quarterback Max Johnson announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. His brother Jake Johnson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2022 class, also announced his decision to decommit from the program.

Soon after the news of these departures broke, another commit decided to reopen his recruitment: three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford.

“After Careful Consideration and long talks with family, I would like to reopen my recruitment,and De-commit from LSU. Thanks !!” he wrote on Twitter.

Crawford, who went viral for his unique name prior to his initial commitment to the Tigers, is ranked as the No. 60 wide receiver in the nation and No. 19 wideout in the state of Louisiana, per 247 Sports. The 2022 recruit has garnered offers and attention from several top programs around the country.

Even after Crawford had already committed to LSU back in 2019, other significant programs have reached out with offers of their own. His most recent offers come from Missouri, Memphis and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers actually offered Crawford just prior to his decision to decommit from the Tigers earlier today, per 247 Sports.

Despite a few lost recruits, Kelly’s 2022 recruiting class is still ranked 15th in the nation with two five-stars and four four-star recruits.