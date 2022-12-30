Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal.

This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs.

Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely playing at Oklahoma. He spent three seasons with the Sooners and racked up 602 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

After Mordecai transferred to SMU, he earned the full-time starting gig and did not disappoint. Mordecai tossed 72 touchdowns over these last two seasons and also completed at least 66.4% of his passes.

Now that he's had the chance to showcase his talents, Mordecai will likely be looking for a starting gig for a Power Five program.

Before Mordecai originally committed to Oklahoma, he was a four-star prospect in the 2018 class and the No. 33 player in his home state (Texas), per 247Sports composite rankings.

Mordecai was also the No. 249 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.