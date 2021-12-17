Another Significant College Basketball Game Has Been Canceled

The recent wave of COVID-19 cases continues to affect sports scheduling at all levels — including college basketball.

On Friday, the Duke men’s basketball program announced the cancelation of their Saturday matchup against Loyola. The schedule change came as a result of positive COVID-19 tests within the Loyola program.

The Blue Devils are “actively pursuing” a replacement opponent for this weekend, per a statement from the program on Twitter.

UPDATE: Saturday's game vs Loyola (MD) has been canceled following an announcement by Loyola of positive COVID-19 results within its program. We're actively pursuing an opponent for tomorrow. Those holding tickets should stand by for communication from the Duke Ticket Office. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 17, 2021

This matchup is one of several top-25 games canceled due to COVID-19 this weekend alone. No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola now joins No. 21 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Ohio State and No. 4 UCLA vs. North Carolina as Saturday games etched off the schedule. With outbreaks within the Buckeyes’ and Bruins’ programs, Kentucky and North Carolina have agreed to play each other as replacement opponents.

Duke’s matchup with Loyola was the final early-season, non-conference game of the year before the team swings into full-on ACC play. Coach K and his highly-ranked squad would certainly appreciate a makeup opponent to help them gear up for a tougher stretch of games in late December/January.

Stay tuned for updates on a possible rescheduling for the Blue Devils.