Another Sunday NBA Game Has Been Postponed

A general view of the Philadelphia 76ers court.PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 7: A general view of the Wells Fargo Center prior to Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoff between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on May 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In the latest instance of COVID-related NBA postponements, tonight’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers has also been pushed back.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, as always, was on top of it.

“New Orleans-Philadelphia has been postponed,” Woj reported.

 

As COVID-19 continues to spread through the sports world like wildfire, a number of NBA games have been postponed. The league announced five postponements on Sunday alone. Including:

  • Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets
  • Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks
  • New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers
  • Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors
  • Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets

Some of the NBA’s biggest stars have also been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young just to name a few.

With the all of the virus outbreaks going on in the league currently, NBA fans can’t help but wonder if another bubble situation is looming. The NBA is reportedly on record that it will do as much as it can to not pause the season.

Only time will tell what plays out. But, you can’t help but wonder about the future of the season amid all of these COVID-19 cases.

