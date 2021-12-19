In the latest instance of COVID-related NBA postponements, tonight’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers has also been pushed back.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, as always, was on top of it.

“New Orleans-Philadelphia has been postponed,” Woj reported.

New Orleans-Philadephia has been postponed, source tells ESPN> — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

As COVID-19 continues to spread through the sports world like wildfire, a number of NBA games have been postponed. The league announced five postponements on Sunday alone. Including:

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets

Some of the NBA’s biggest stars have also been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young just to name a few.

With the all of the virus outbreaks going on in the league currently, NBA fans can’t help but wonder if another bubble situation is looming. The NBA is reportedly on record that it will do as much as it can to not pause the season.

The NBA and NBPA talks on finalizing a form of this plan have been ongoing through the weekend and league remains determined to minimize postponements and avoid a pause, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/dk47Uha31Q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Only time will tell what plays out. But, you can’t help but wonder about the future of the season amid all of these COVID-19 cases.