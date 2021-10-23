The Spun

Look: Fight Nearly Breaks Out On The Lakers’ Bench

Lakers bench during the season opener.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis, Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and Austin Reaves do a team jump before the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season.

Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but that’s not the biggest problem. A fight nearly broke out between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard on the bench.

Video shows Davis and Howard getting physical, before teammates stepped in.

“Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into it and had to be separated by their Lakers teammates,” Clutch Points tweeted.

“Dwight Howard must have said he deserved Anthony Davis’ spot of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon tweeted.

Things can get heated on the bench, especially when you’re losing, but that’s definitely not what you want to see if you’re the Lakers.

Los Angeles and Phoenix are playing on ESPN.

