Anthony Davis Expected To Miss Another 4-5 Weeks: NBA Fans React

The Los Angeles Lakers’ push for the play-in got exponentially harder on Saturday. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, star big man Anthony Davis is expected to miss another four to five weeks with his foot injury.

Davis went down with a pretty nasty mid-foot sprain 10 days ago, in the midst of some of his best play of the year. AD’s setback is just the latest in what’s been a nightmare 2021-2022 season for the Lakers thus far.

NBA Twitter reacted to the crushing Lakers news after it broke.

“Bro’s made out of glass,” one user tweeted.

“So basically out for the season? Because Lakers sure ain’t making the playoffs.”

“Season been over so doesn’t matter,” a Lakers fan replied.

“HOW,” asked another user in all-caps. “He’s out already.”

“Biggest downfall of a superstar ever,” said another of Anthony Davis’ injury-plagued Lakers tenure.

“They better trade him,” another tweeted. “AD got the body of an 50 year old man and he isn’t even 30 yet. The Lakers need to get rid of LeBron, Russ and AD if we being honest.”

It’s just one thing after another for the Lakers this season.

