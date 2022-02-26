The Los Angeles Lakers’ push for the play-in got exponentially harder on Saturday. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, star big man Anthony Davis is expected to miss another four to five weeks with his foot injury.

Anthony Davis is expected to miss another 4-5 weeks with his foot injury, via @wojespn. Brutal. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 26, 2022

Davis went down with a pretty nasty mid-foot sprain 10 days ago, in the midst of some of his best play of the year. AD’s setback is just the latest in what’s been a nightmare 2021-2022 season for the Lakers thus far.

NBA Twitter reacted to the crushing Lakers news after it broke.

“Bro’s made out of glass,” one user tweeted.

Bro's made out of glass https://t.co/ghEprp2FJV — andré fm (@andrefmont) February 26, 2022

“So basically out for the season? Because Lakers sure ain’t making the playoffs.”

So basically out for the season? Because Lakers sure ain’t making the playoffs — Official🐐||(31-28) and (13-4) (@offcialj0nn) February 26, 2022

“Season been over so doesn’t matter,” a Lakers fan replied.

Season been over so doesn’t matter https://t.co/rsM2DvRLIE — Rise from the Ashes JD (@RisenRaider) February 26, 2022

“HOW,” asked another user in all-caps. “He’s out already.”

“Biggest downfall of a superstar ever,” said another of Anthony Davis’ injury-plagued Lakers tenure.

biggest downfall of a superstar ever https://t.co/YjEFYLM3Be — Aquamane🇭🇹 (@atl_faquan) February 26, 2022

“They better trade him,” another tweeted. “AD got the body of an 50 year old man and he isn’t even 30 yet. The Lakers need to get rid of LeBron, Russ and AD if we being honest.”

They better trade him. AD got the body of an 50 year old man and he isnt even 30 yet. The lakers need to get rid of lebron,Russ and AD if we being honest. — HAWKS GIVE ME DEPRESSION (@KvnGBeeFy) February 26, 2022

It’s just one thing after another for the Lakers this season.