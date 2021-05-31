1 Word Being Used To Describe Anthony Davis’ Status

The Los Angeles Lakers might be in trouble.

Los Angeles fell to Phoenix, 100-92, in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round series. The series is now tied up, 2-2, heading into Game 5. A tied-up series is nothing to panic about, but the injury status of Anthony Davis is certainly cause for concern.

Davis entered Game 4 with a knee injury and missed the second half of Sunday’s game with a groin injury.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are using one word to describe Davis’ status moving forward: “Unclear.”

That is certainly not what you want to hear if you’re a Lakers fan. It’s difficult to imagine this Los Angeles team winning the series without Davis on the floor.

One source described Davis’ availability for Game 5 on Tuesday as “unclear.” https://t.co/cd1M0nFvwM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2021

Davis has battled through multiple injuries this season. Both he and LeBron missed an extended period of time earlier in the regular season.

If Davis is unable to go in Game 5, LeBron will be up to the challenge of playing without him.

“For me, it’s putting our team in position to be successful,” James said. “It starts with my approach, my accountability, trickles down to everybody else. So, you know, these shoulders are built for a reason. If it takes for me to put some more on top of it, then so be it. Win, lose or draw, I’m ready for the challenge.”

Game 5 of the series is set for Tuesday at 10 p.m. E.T.