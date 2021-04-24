The Spun

Anthony Davis Has Honest Comment About Lakers’ Title Hopes

Lakers star Anthony Davis is injured in China.SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: #3 Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Currently in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers are a dangerous No. 5 seed. And star forward Anthony Davis wants to make sure the rest of the NBA knows that.

Speaking to ESPN NBA insider Rachel Nichols, Davis shared his expectations heading into the Lakers title-defending playoff run.

“Put us up against anyone,” the eight-time All Star said. “I don’t think no one wants to see us first round… I think we’re capable of beating anyone in a seven-game series.”

After tipping off the season as favorites to repeat in 2021, the Lakers have hit a few snags in the later stages of the year.

Missing time through most of February and all of March, Davis’ injury struggles have led to a rough patch for LA. In the 30 games that the former No. 1 overall pick missed with his Achilles/calf injury, the Lakers went 14-16. He was finally able to return to play on Thursday for a 115-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks — scoring just four points on 2-10 shooting through a limited 17 minutes.

The Lakers doubled down on their injury woes in late March when their other superstar player, LeBron James, suffered a serious ankle sprain. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, James could return sometime as early as May 2.

With the unstoppable duo set to be closer to full strength before the playoffs start in late May, the Lakers’ title hopes will take a significant leap.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.