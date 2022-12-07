Anthony Davis Left Tuesday's Lakers Game - Here's Why

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 117-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis left the court during the first quarter of Tuesday night's primetime matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers superstar has been ruled out for the remainder of the game as he deals with flu-like symptoms, per Los Angeles insider Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers have won each of their last three games, and AD has been a massive contributor to that success. The star forward is averaging 49.5 points over the last two games, dropping 44 against the Bucks on Friday and 55 against the Wizards on Sunday.

With Davis out for the remainder of tonight's contest, LeBron James will be forced to step up his production in the scoring column. The former Cleveland superstar leads all Los Angeles scorers with 11 points midway through the second quarter.

The Lakers' next game will take place tomorrow night in Toronto. Davis' status for that contest is unknown.