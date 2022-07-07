Anthony Davis 'Locked In' This Offseason: NBA World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 117-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last season, serious questions surrounded Lakers big man Anthony Davis and his work ethic and commitment.

Davis reportedly came into camp out of shape, and after an injury-filled season that saw him play only 40 games, the eight-time All-Star admitted that he hadn't touched a basketball since April.

Now famed NBA shooting coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews is back in the lab with AD, saying that the 29-year-old is "locked in."

"Anthony Davis been locked in!" the trainer tweeted. "Training everyday at 4:50am is what it takes! After 400makes, FT’s are key! To be the best if you need to be up before the rest. More work to be done this summer! ... -Stay locked in!"

The NBA world reacted to Anthony Davis' offseason program on social media.

"None of this matters if you’re injured," one user replied.

"This 'wake up b4 the rooster' shit for athlete’s offseason workouts always cracked me up," another laughed. "What’s buddy gonna do from 10AM - 4PM? Sleep? Eat a 3 hour lunch on the beach? Shoot a trillion more shots? Watch the golf channel? Acting like he got a whole 9-5 at the office after."

"Completely untrue," a high school coach tweeted. "Doesn’t matter when you put the time in. I think most would be better of sleeping at 4:30 AM. Pretty sure you can find another time in the day to put extra work in."

"AD MVP Year comin up!"

"NBA Twitter really bullied this bum into being great I love it," cried another fan.

"AD needs his FT% back in the 80s."

A healthy and dominant Anthony Davis will go a long way in getting the Lakers back to the top of the championship mountain.

All of the talent is there. It's just a matter of staying on the court.