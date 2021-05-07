Anthony Davis Offers Update After Leaving Game vs. Clippers

Just one week after their two superstar players made a much-needed return from injury, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves without LeBron James and Anthony Davis yet again on Thursday night.

During an important matchup with the Clippers last night, Davis, who recently returned from a longterm calf/Achilles injury, was ruled out of the second half with back spasms. Without the superstar forward to hold it down in LeBron’s absence, the Lakers fell to their cross-town rival 118-94 — dropping their record to 37-29.

With injury struggles plaguing the final stretch of their season, the Los Angeles squad have now lost seven of its last nine games. Last night’s defeat puts them in a dead heat with the Portland Trail Blazers in the No. 6-No. 7 positions — right on the consequential border of this year’s unprecedented postseason play-in tournament format.

Tonight, the Lakers and Blazers will face off in one of the most important regular-season matchups of the NBA season. And luckily for Los Angeles, Davis said he expects to play in the self-proclaimed “biggest game” remaining on his team’s schedule, per ESPN.

Since returning to action in late March, Davis has averaged 14.6 point per game through eight contests. Before leaving last night’s game after just nine minutes, the superstar forward logged four points on 2-9 shooting.

While Davis expects to take the court tonight, the absence of the team’s leader and court general could be an issue in this consequential matchup. Missing 20 straight games with a high-ankle sprain (longest injury-related stretch of his career), LeBron returned to the court on Friday. But, after playing in just two games back, the King was forced back into recovery with some residual ankle soreness. James won’t even travel with the team to Portland tonight for his third-straight missed game this week.

The matchup between the Lakers and Blazers will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET tonight.