Anthony Davis Reacts To What Happened With LeBron James

LeBron James received his second career ejection after getting tangled up with the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart and nearly inciting a brawl.

A bloodied Stewart was seeing red and needed to be restrained and ushered off the court by teammates and coaches. Detroit’s 20-year-old big man was ejected after the scuffle, along with King James. Russell Westbrook also received a tech.

ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON pic.twitter.com/gw6u84Pqr6 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 22, 2021

Through LeBron James’ 19 NBA seasons, he’s never been regarded as a dirty player. Lakers teammate Anthony Davis said as much after the 121-116 win.

“Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy” Davis said.

Davis added that James attempted to apologize to the Pistons forward before Stewart began charging at him.

The Lakers All-Star was also asked about an incensed Stewart’s repeated attempts to go back at James. Replying, “I don’t know what he was doing, but we wasn’t going to allow that.”

Davis powered the Lakers through a 17-point deficit with 30 points, 10 boards, six assists a handful of blocks, and four steals.

A huge fourth quarter comeback.@AntDavis23: 30 pts, 10 reb, 5 blk@russwest44: 26 pts, 9 reb, 10 ast@carmeloanthony: 18 pts, 5-8 3PT pic.twitter.com/24m058HT38 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 22, 2021

Paired with Westbrook’s near triple-double and Carmelo Anthony’s 18 off the bench, the Lakers were able to rally and get a much needed win on the road.

Los Angeles‘ win could be just the spark the team needs to get rolling, on top of LeBron James return to the lineup.

The Lakers currently sit at 9-9, good for the eighth seed in the West.