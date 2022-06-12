Anthony Davis Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis has been doing everything except shooting a basketball during the offseason.

Davis confirmed in a recent video that he hasn't shot a basketball since Apr. 5.

Davis was banged up for a lot of this past season. Apr. 5 was the last game that Davis appeared in for the Lakers before he was shut down for the rest of the season.

The Lakers fell to the Suns, 121-101 as Davis finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The NBA world is a bit mixed on Davis' admission in this video.

"The comments and quotes in here are wild. It isn’t uncommon for veterans to take extended time off during the offseason. Especially when they’re recovering from an injury, teams will often tell them to take time off. That’s what the offseason is for," one fan tweeted.

"This one of those things I would not have said out loud with cameras rolling," another fan tweeted.

Davis likely needed a break from the sport and will start to ramp up his offseason workouts in the next month or so.

He finished the 2021 season averaging 23 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.