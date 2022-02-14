Anthony Hill, No. 1 Linebacker Recruit, Down To 6 Schools

The top linebacker in the Class of 2023 has narrowed down his list to six schools. On Monday, five-star LB Anthony Hill Jr. took to Twitter to reveal which teams are still in the running to land his services.

The high school All-American captioned the photo with three eyes emojis.

Per Hill’s post, his top six programs are Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami and USC. His list features two SEC schools in Alabama and A&M.

Hill’s a Texas native, so its no surprise to see his some state well-represented in his final six.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound backer out of Denton is widely regarded as a top 10 recruit in the 2023 class. As well as the No. 1 LB and No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Texas.

In 2021, Anthony Hill racked up 131 tackles, 18 TFLs, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, two picks and two touchdowns.

Whoever lands Hill on their campus is getting one of the best defensive players in the nation.