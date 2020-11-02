Anthony Lynn Has Brutally Honest Message After Blown Lead

The Los Angeles Chargers are truly elite at one aspect of the NFL game – blowing big leads. Unfortunately, that’s not a very good trait to have.

Los Angeles lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, 31-30. The Chargers blew a 21-point lead to the Broncos. This is the fourth straight game in which Anthony Lynn’s team blew a major lead.

As noted by Chargers reporter Joe Reedy, the team made history.

The Chargers are the “first team in NFL history to blow four leads of 16 points or more in four straight games. Fifth time in franchise history they have blown a lead of 21 or more. Last time was 2016 vs. Kansas City,” he notes.

Lynn had a brutally honest message for the fans following today’s loss.

“I’m sorry. I feel bad,” Lynn said following the game. “That game we had it completely under control. We lost it and I take responsibility for it. It’s totally unacceptable.”

Lynn was later asked if he feels his job could be at risk due to the blown leads. He admitted that it could be and he wants to get the Chargers back in the win column.

Los Angeles dropped to 2-5 on the season with today’s loss, while Denver improved to 3-4 with the win.